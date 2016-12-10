Alexander John "Alex" Ligertwood is a Scottish singer, guitarist and drummer. He is best known as the lead vocalist of Santana, with five different stints from 1979 to 1994. He is credited on songs by Santana such as "All I Ever Wanted", "You Know That I Love You", "Winning" and "Hold On". He also performed with The Senate, The Jeff Beck Group and Brian Auger's Oblivion Express. He also appeared with Go Ahead side project started by members of Grateful Dead, John Cipollina and friends, the Average White Band and David Sancious.

Ligertwood sang lead vocals on the song "Crank It Up" by The Dixie Dregs, from their album Industry Standard (1982), as well as contributing the lead vocal on the song "Double Bad" from Jeff Lorber's album In the Heat of the Night (1984).

From 1986 to 1988, Ligertwood was a member of Go Ahead with Bill Kreutzmann and Brent Mydland.

During 2000 he toured with World Classic Rockers. More recently he sang on a cover of the Scorpions song "Is There Anybody There", which appeared on drummer Herman Rarebell's solo album Acoustic Fever (2013). In 2014, Ligertwood's vocals were featured on tracks by El Chicano and in the same year he toured in Japan and Europe with Brian Auger and the Oblivion Express.