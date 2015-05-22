Randomajestiq is a music project of musician Vladimir Hropov.

Hiropov, born in 1976, is a sound designer, composer and producer. In 1993 he started composing chiptunes on the AY-3-8910 fm-synth chip. With this experience with the Tracker software, he then moved to more advanced PC and current production technologies to experiment with recorded sounds and synthesis. The resulting project, Randomajestiq, then produced a few IDM albums, which appeared on the KAHVI, THINNER/AUTOPLATE, SUBSOURCE, Kikapu and RAW42 netlabels and in some CD compilations. Today Randomajestiq produces music in almost all genres of electronic music.

Since 2006, Randomajestiq's music has been available on iTunes Store.