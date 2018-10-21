Vinegar JoeFormed 1971. Disbanded 1974
Vinegar Joe
1971
Vinegar Joe Biography (Wikipedia)
Vinegar Joe were an English R&B band, formed in 1971 in London. They released three albums on Island Records, but were best known for their live shows and launching the solo careers of Elkie Brooks and Robert Palmer.
It's Getting to the Point
Rock 'N' Roll Gypsies
Rock 'N' Roll Gypsies
Charley's Horse
Charley's Horse
Proud To Be (A Honky Woman)
Proud To Be (A Honky Woman)
Whole Lotta Shaking' Goin' On
Whole Lotta Shaking' Goin' On
Falling
Falling
Giving Yourself Away
Giving Yourself Away
Dream My Own Dreams
Dream My Own Dreams
Early Monday Morning
Early Monday Morning
Leg Up
Leg Up
Angel
Angel
Never Met a Dog (That Took To Me)
Never Met a Dog (That Took To Me)
