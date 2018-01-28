Bernard Rogers (4 February 1893 – 24 May 1968) was an American composer.

Rogers was born in New York City. He studied with Arthur Farwell, Ernest Bloch, Percy Goetschius, and Nadia Boulanger. He taught at the Cleveland Institute of Music, The Hartt School, and the Eastman School of Music. He retired from the latter school in 1967, and died in Rochester, New York. His pupils included Stephen Albert, Dominick Argento, Jacob Avshalomov, William Bergsma, David Borden, Will Gay Bottje, David Diamond, Walter Hartley, Ronald Lo Presti, Ulysses Kay, John La Montaine, W. Francis McBeth, Ron Nelson, Burrill Phillips, Gardner Read, H. Owen Reed, Robert Ward, John Weinzweig, Richard Lane and Clifton Williams among others.[citation needed]

Bernard Rogers composed five operas, five symphonies, other works for orchestra, chamber music, three cantatas, choral music and Lieder. His one-act opera "The Warrior," for which Norman Corwin wrote the libretto, received its premiere at The Metropolitan Opera on January 11, 1947.