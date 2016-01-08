FanuD&B Producer Janne Hatula. Born 1980
1980
Fanu is the alias of music DJ, producer, and label founder Janne Hatula (born October 8, 1980). Based in Helsinki, Finland, Hatula composes drum and bass and electronic music. He began producing music at the age of twelve as a hobby before issuing his first recording in 2003. Also makes hip hop as FatGyver. He has collaborated with producer and composer Bill Laswell and vocalist Gigi.
Winterlude (feat. Sarah Kivi)
Da Movement
Amok
