Emil Hartmann (1 February 1836, Copenhagen, Denmark – 18 July 1898, Copenhagen, Denmark) was a Danish composer, the eldest son of Johan Peter Emilius Hartmann and brother-in-law to Niels Gade and August Winding. His son Oluf Hartmann was a painter.

He got his first education from his father Johan Peter Emilius and brother-in-law Niels Gade. Already in early age, he began to compose. Then he studied at the University of Copenhagen. In 1858, he performed his first major work, when he and August Winding were given the task to compose music for August Bournonville's ballet Fjeldstuen.

In 1859, he received a scholarship and went on study tour to Germany, where he spent most time in Leipzig. After returning to Denmark, from 1861, he got a position of organist at the St. Johan Church in Copenhagen and from 1871 at the Christiansborg Palace Chapel.