Brent Michael Kutzle (born August 3, 1985) is an American musician, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, record producer, and film composer originating from Newport Beach, California. He is the bassist and cellist for the pop rock band OneRepublic.
Much like OneRepublic's lead vocalist, Ryan Tedder, Brent has also written and performed with various other musicians from both underground music scenes and mainstream acts, including Beyoncé, Matchbox Twenty, Ellie Goulding, Cobra Starship, Leona Lewis, Kelly Clarkson, ísland, Vermeer, Augustine, Torrent, This Allure, Monarch, Venus Infers, Jessica Dobson, and Kevin Max.
