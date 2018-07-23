Roberto DianaMusician, Guitar player. Born 21 February 1983
Roberto Diana
Roberto Diana (born 21 February 1983) is an Italian musician, guitarist, composer, producer and session man.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Journey
Donald MacNeill
Man Of The Land
Donald MacNeill
Home Is Where The Dog Is
Donald MacNeill
Airport Dance
Roberto Diana
Solitary Traveller
Dugald MacNeill
The Journey
Dugald MacNeill
Home Is Where The Dog Is
Dugald MacNeill
Man Of The Land
Dugald MacNeill
