Douglas Raymond "Cosmo" Clifford (born April 24, 1945) is an American drummer, best known as a founding member of Creedence Clearwater Revival. After the group dissolved in the early 1970s, Douglas Clifford released a solo album and later joined CCR bassist Stu Cook in the Don Harrison Band. In 1995, Douglas Clifford and Stu Cook formed the band Creedence Clearwater Revisited, performing live versions of Creedence Clearwater Revival songs.

An early influence on Douglas Clifford's playing was The Beatles, with their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in February 1964 being of particular significance. "They were a quartet and we said, wow, we can do that. If these guys from England can come out and play rock 'n' roll, we can do it. We bought Beatle wigs. We went to the drama store, and I guess they were Three Stooges wigs at that time."