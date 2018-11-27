Sesto BruscantiniBass-baritone. Born 10 December 1919. Died 4 May 2003
Sesto Bruscantini
1919-12-10
Sesto Bruscantini Biography (Wikipedia)
Sesto Bruscantini (10 December 1919 – 4 May 2003) was an Italian baritone, one of the greatest buffo singers of the post-war era, especially renowned in Mozart and Rossini.
Sesto Bruscantini Tracks
Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Tornami a dir
Mirella Freni
Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Tornami a dir
Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Tornami a dir
Last played on
Il Barbiere di Siviglia: Act 1 (Largo al factotum)
Gioachino Rossini
Il Barbiere di Siviglia: Act 1 (Largo al factotum)
Il Barbiere di Siviglia: Act 1 (Largo al factotum)
Last played on
Il Maestro di Capella (The Music Master)
Domenico Cimarosa
Il Maestro di Capella (The Music Master)
Il Maestro di Capella (The Music Master)
Last played on
Le astuzie femminili (Scene II Act 4: Le figliole che so' di vent' anni)
Domenico Cimarosa
Le astuzie femminili (Scene II Act 4: Le figliole che so' di vent' anni)
Le astuzie femminili (Scene II Act 4: Le figliole che so' di vent' anni)
Performer
Last played on
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Last played on
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Last played on
Don Pasquale - opera buffa in 3 acts
Gaetano Donizetti
Don Pasquale - opera buffa in 3 acts
Don Pasquale - opera buffa in 3 acts
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1976: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
1976-08-13T12:48:48
13
Aug
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
