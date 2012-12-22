We All TogetherFormed 1971. Disbanded 1974
We All Together
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cdce0c01-5c80-4aa9-b3e9-02ca127fe7e1
We All Together Biography (Wikipedia)
We All Together was a Peruvian rock and roll band formed in 1971. They composed songs in English and Spanish. Their best known songs are the cover "Carry On Till Tomorrow" (originally by Badfinger), "Hey Revolution" and "It's A Sin To Go Away", which appeared on Nuggets II.
The first line-up was formed by Saul Cornejo, his brother Manuel Cornejo, and Carlos Guerrero, who were the founding members, as well as Carlos Salom and Ernesto Samamé. They broke up in 1974 and regrouped in 1989 and later consisted of Carlos Guerrero, Carlos Pacheco, and Iván Cárdenas. The group once again disbanded after a farewell concert on November 5, 2011, celebrating their 40 years of music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
We All Together Tracks
Sort by
Rock Of All Ages
We All Together
Rock Of All Ages
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Of All Ages
Last played on
We All Together Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist