Timi Dakolo
Born 20 January 1981
Timi Dakolo
1981-01-20
Timi Dakolo Biography (Wikipedia)
Timi Dakolo (born; January 20, 1981) is a Nigerian singer. Timi Dakolo emerged winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007. With his victory, he got a recording contract with Sony BMG, in addition to other prizes.
Timi Dakolo Tracks
Merry Christmas, Darling (feat. Emeli Sandé)
Timi Dakolo
Merry Christmas, Darling (feat. Emeli Sandé)
Merry Christmas, Darling (feat. Emeli Sandé)
