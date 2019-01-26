Peter Paul Cetera ( sə-TERR-ə; born September 13, 1944) is an American singer, songwriter, and bassist best known for being an original member of the rock band Chicago (1967–1985), before launching a successful solo career. His career as a recording artist encompasses seventeen albums with Chicago and eight solo albums.

With "If You Leave Me Now", a song written and sung by Cetera on the group's tenth album, Chicago garnered its first Grammy Award. It was also the group's first number one single.

As a solo artist, Cetera has scored six Top 40 singles, including two that reached number one on Billboard's Hot 100 chart in 1986, "Glory of Love" and "The Next Time I Fall". "Glory of Love", the theme song from the film The Karate Kid Part II (1986), was co-written by Cetera, David Foster, and Diane Nini, and was nominated for both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for best original song from a motion picture.

In 1987, Cetera received an ASCAP award for "Glory of Love" in the category, "Most Performed Songs from Motion Pictures". His performance on "Glory of Love" was nominated for a Grammy Award for best pop male vocal. That same year Cetera and Amy Grant, who duetted on "The Next Time I Fall", were nominated for a Grammy Award for best vocal performance by a pop duo or group.