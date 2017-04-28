Eivør Pálsdóttir (pronounced; born 21 July 1983), known professionally as Eivør, is a Faroese singer-songwriter with a distinct voice and a wide range of interests in various music genres spanning rock, jazz, folk, pop and, European classical music. Her musical roots are in the Faroese ballads.

Many of her songs are in Faroese, some are in Icelandic, and the most recent are in English.