EivørBorn 21 July 1983
Eivør
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983-07-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cdcc26ed-818f-4c95-b177-b56ac1410f8f
Eivør Biography (Wikipedia)
Eivør Pálsdóttir (pronounced; born 21 July 1983), known professionally as Eivør, is a Faroese singer-songwriter with a distinct voice and a wide range of interests in various music genres spanning rock, jazz, folk, pop and, European classical music. Her musical roots are in the Faroese ballads.
Many of her songs are in Faroese, some are in Icelandic, and the most recent are in English.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eivør Tracks
Sort by
Trøllabundin
Eivør
Trøllabundin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051v1kz.jpglink
Trøllabundin
Last played on
Mín Móðir
Eivør
Mín Móðir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mín Móðir
Last played on
Trees in the Wind
Eivør
Trees in the Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trees in the Wind
Last played on
Eivør Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist