Chloey RoseBritish Singer-Songwriter, Actress and Model. Born 25 May 1992
Chloey Rose
1992-05-25
Chloey Rose Tracks
Golden Dreams (BBC Introducing in Lincolnshire session, May 2018)
Golden Dreams (BBC Introducing in Lincolnshire session, May 2018)
Lungs
Lungs
Lungs
Golden Dreams (Live)
Golden Dreams (Live)
True Love (Live)
True Love (Live)
True Love
True Love
True Love
Falling (feat. Chloey Rose & Hype-O)
Falling (feat. Chloey Rose & Hype-O)
Falling (feat. Chloey Rose & Hype-O)
Golden Dreams
Golden Dreams
Golden Dreams
