Rio Reiser (born Ralph Christian Möbius; 9 January 1950 – 20 August 1996), was a German rock musician and singer of rock group Ton Steine Scherben. Reiser supported squatting in the early 1970s and later the green political party Die Grünen. After German reunification, he joined the Party of Democratic Socialism.

