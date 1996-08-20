Rio ReiserBorn 9 January 1950. Died 20 August 1996
Rio Reiser Biography (Wikipedia)
Rio Reiser (born Ralph Christian Möbius; 9 January 1950 – 20 August 1996), was a German rock musician and singer of rock group Ton Steine Scherben. Reiser supported squatting in the early 1970s and later the green political party Die Grünen. After German reunification, he joined the Party of Democratic Socialism.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
