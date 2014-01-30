Yoav (born Yoav Sadan on October 15, 1979 in Tel Aviv, Israel) is a singer-songwriter of Israeli-Romanian descent, raised in South Africa.

His debut album Charmed and Strange was released in early 2008. Yoav's music features his own vocals and accompaniment by an acoustic guitar, which he uses to create electronica-style beats with his hands. He has also released two singles, "Club Thing" and "Beautiful Lie", the former having some success and charting in countries around Europe. His song "Adore Adore" was also featured in "Redwood", an episode of The Mentalist. He also had a version of his cover song of "Where Is My Mind?" featured in the 2011 film Sucker Punch, which starred actress and singer Emily Browning. The song was subsequently included on the soundtrack.

His father, a Jewish architect who lived through World War II in his native Romania, before moving to Israel (where Yoav was born) and then relocating to South Africa with Yoav's opera singer mother.

Since Yoav's critically acclaimed debut album, Charmed and Strange (2008), he has sold out headline shows in Canada, the U.S., and Europe. He also embarked on a North American tour with Tori Amos, on which he sold over 9,000 copies of his album in three months. Yoav has also been featured as a "Single of the Week" artist on iTunes Canada. He also achieved a No.1 song in Russia, where he also received a special RAMP award (Rock Alternative Music Prize) in recognition of his achievements. After only one radio session in Denmark, Charmed and Strange climbed to number one on that country's iTunes album chart within 24 hours.