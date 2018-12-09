National Youth Orchestra of ScotlandFormed 1979
National Youth Orchestra of Scotland
1979
Biography (Wikipedia)
The National Youth Orchestras of Scotland (NYOS) provides a complete orchestral experience for its students aged between 8 and 25, through its pathway of orchestras, jazz bands, training ensembles and outreach programmes.
In addition to organising residential training courses, intensive rehearsals and national and international concert tours, NYOS also provides musical experiences to Scotland's young people through workshops in communities throughout Scotland.
Trumpet concerto (3rd movement)
Sally Beamish
Trumpet concerto (3rd movement)
Trumpet concerto (3rd movement)
La Mer
Claude Debussy
La Mer
La Mer
D'un matin de printemps
Lili Boulanger
D'un matin de printemps
D'un matin de printemps
Iberia
Claude Debussy
Iberia
Iberia
Perfect Fool- Dance Of The Spirit Of The Earth
Gustav Holst
Perfect Fool- Dance Of The Spirit Of The Earth
Perfect Fool- Dance Of The Spirit Of The Earth
Mixed Messages (excerpt)
Nico Muhly
Mixed Messages (excerpt)
Mixed Messages (excerpt)
Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1
Philip Glass
Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1
Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1
Symphony No 9 ' From the New World'
Antonín Dvořák
Symphony No 9 ' From the New World'
Symphony No 9 ' From the New World'
Mixed Messages
Nico Muhly
Mixed Messages
Mixed Messages
Two Eardley Pictures (II - Snow) (opening)
Helen Grime
Two Eardley Pictures (II - Snow) (opening)
Two Eardley Pictures (II - Snow) (opening)
Two Eardley Pictures – 2: Snow (Proms 2016)
Helen Grime
Two Eardley Pictures – 2: Snow (Proms 2016)
Two Eardley Pictures – 2: Snow (Proms 2016)
The Firebird (Proms 2016)
Igor Stravinsky
The Firebird (Proms 2016)
The Firebird (Proms 2016)
The Firebird
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Firebird
The Firebird
Piano Concerto No. 2 in G
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Piano Concerto No. 2 in G
Piano Concerto No. 2 in G
Two Eardley Pictures - 2: Snow (BBC commission)
Helen Grime
Two Eardley Pictures - 2: Snow (BBC commission)
Two Eardley Pictures - 2: Snow (BBC commission)
Piano Concerto No 2 in G major (Proms 2016)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Piano Concerto No 2 in G major (Proms 2016)
Piano Concerto No 2 in G major (Proms 2016)
Daphnis et Chloé Suite No. 2
Maurice Ravel
Daphnis et Chloé Suite No. 2
Daphnis et Chloé Suite No. 2
Seven Steps to Heaven
National Youth Orchestra of Scotland
Seven Steps to Heaven
Seven Steps to Heaven
Festive Overture in A major, Op. 96
Dmitri Shostakovich
Festive Overture in A major, Op. 96
Festive Overture in A major, Op. 96
Conductor
Eightsome Reels
Trad.
Eightsome Reels
Eightsome Reels
Music Arranger
Conductor
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-07T13:18:01
7
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 31: National Youth Orchestra of Scotland & BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-05T13:18:01
5
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 31: National Youth Orchestra of Scotland & BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-06T13:18:01
6
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
1998-07-26T13:18:01
26
Jul
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
1993-08-14T13:18:01
14
Aug
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
