Della JonesMezzo-soprano. Born 13 April 1946
Della Jones
1946-04-13
Della Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Della Jones (born 13 April 1946), is a Welsh mezzo-soprano, particularly well known for her interpretations of works by Handel, Mozart, Rossini, Donizetti, and Britten.
The Soul's Ransom - section 2
Hubert Parry
Alcina/Act 3 'Sta nell'Ircana'
George Frideric Handel
Soave Sia'il Vento
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Rio Grande
Constant Lambert
Deuawd Y Blodau
Rebecca Evans
Deuawd Y Blodau (The Flower Duet)
Rebecca Evans
L' Incoronazione Di Poppea - Act 1 Scene 3
Claudio Monteverdi
Black Pentecost for mezzo-soprano, baritone and orchestra
Peter Maxwell Davies
Tell me the truth about love
Benjamin Britten
Symphony no. 9 Op.140 (Sinfonia Sacra) - And Jesus Led Them'; 'Viri Galilaei'
Edmund Rubbra
"Mi lusinga", from Alcina
George Frideric Handel
The Shadow of the Glen, Op 50 (Beginning)
Bernard George Stevens
Maria Padilla - Act II, Ines! Mis dolce suoara! ...A fliglia incauta.. A si! suo
Gaetano Donizetti
Enrico di Borgogna - 'Elisa! Elisa! O! me infelice
Gaetano Donizetti
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Where Corals Lie
Della Jones
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Prom 64
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exmc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1996-09-08T13:08:13
8
Sep
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 61
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e959rz
Royal Albert Hall
1995-09-08T13:08:13
8
Sep
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 02 - Prom Programme 6 September 1900
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2fp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1994-07-16T13:08:13
16
Jul
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 02 - Prom Programme 6 September 1900
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 67 - Last Night of the Proms 1993
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evgxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1993-09-11T13:08:13
11
Sep
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 67 - Last Night of the Proms 1993
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e469rz
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-13T13:08:13
13
Aug
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
