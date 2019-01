Wolfgang Meyer (born 13 August 1954 in Crailsheim) is a German clarinetist.

Meyer studied clarinet at the Staatliche Hochschule für Musik in Stuttgart, and the Hochschule für Musik und Theater Hannover along with his sister Sabine Meyer. He has led masterclasses in Brazil, Italy, Japan, Canada and Finland. He is a member of Trio di Clarone, Carmina Quartett and Quatuor Mosaïques. He has been a professor at the Musikhochschule Karlsruhe since 1989, and was its director from 2001 to 2007.