Chynna Gilliam Phillips (born February 12, 1968) is an American singer and actress, and a member of the vocal group Wilson Phillips. She is the daughter of The Mamas & the Papas band members John and Michelle Phillips, and the half-sister of Mackenzie Phillips and Bijou Phillips.
One Reason
A Lot of Livin' To Do
Naked & Sacred
