Richard Sinclair
Born 6 June 1948
Richard Sinclair
1948-06-06
Richard Sinclair Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Stephen Sinclair (born 6 June 1948) is an English progressive rock bassist, guitarist, and vocalist who has been a member of several bands of the Canterbury scene.
