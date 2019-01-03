Margreta ElkinsBorn 16 October 1930. Died 1 April 2009
Margreta Elkins
Margreta Elkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Margreta Elkins AM (16 October 1930 – 1 April 2009) was an Australian mezzo-soprano. She sang at The Royal Opera and with Opera Australia and other companies, but turned down offers to sing at the Metropolitan Opera, Bayreuth and Glyndebourne. She recorded alongside sopranos such as Maria Callas and Joan Sutherland.
Margreta Elkins Tracks
Edward Elgar
Past BBC Events
Proms 1966: Prom 08
1966-08-01
1
Aug
1966
Proms 1964: Prom 14
1964-08-10
10
Aug
1964
