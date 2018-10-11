Oscar LevertinBorn 17 July 1862. Died 22 September 1906
Oscar Levertin
1862-07-17
Oscar Levertin Biography (Wikipedia)
Oscar Ivar Levertin (17 July 1862, Norrköping – 22 September 1906) was a Swedish poet, critic and literary historian. Levertin was a dominant voice of the Swedish cultural scene from 1897, when he started writing influential high-profile essays and reviews in the daily paper Svenska Dagbladet.
From 1899 until his early death in 1906 he also occupied the first Chair of literary history at the University of Stockholm, in which role he published extensive studies, particularly in Swedish 18th century literature.
Oscar Levertin Tracks
Folket i Nifelhem (The people of Nifelhem) (1912)
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Folket i Nifelhem (The people of Nifelhem) (1912)
Folket i Nifelhem (The people of Nifelhem) (1912)
