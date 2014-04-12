Steve AlaimoBorn 6 December 1939
Steve Alaimo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939-12-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cdbb7fed-50e8-4d7a-be1f-3a075b93cec5
Steve Alaimo Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Alaimo (born December 6, 1939) is an American singer who was a teen idol in the early 1960s. He later became record producer and label owner, but he is perhaps best known for hosting and co-producing Dick Clark's Where the Action Is in the late 1960s. He had nine singles to chart in the Billboard Hot 100 without once reaching the Top 40 in his career, the most by any artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steve Alaimo Tracks
Sort by
Every Day I Have To Cry
Steve Alaimo
Every Day I Have To Cry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Watching The Trains Go By
Steve Alaimo
Watching The Trains Go By
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Steve Alaimo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist