The SpanielsFormed December 1952. Disbanded 1974
The Spaniels
1952-12
The Spaniels Biography (Wikipedia)
The Spaniels were an American R&B and doo-wop group, best known for the hit "Goodnite, Sweetheart, Goodnite".
They have been called the first successful Midwestern R&B group. Some historians of vocal groups consider Pookie Hudson to be the first frontman of a vocal group because the Spaniels pioneered the technique of having the main singer solo at his microphone while the rest of the group shared a second microphone.
Play It Cool
The Spaniels
Play It Cool
Play It Cool
Goodnight Sweetheart Goodnight
The Spaniels
Goodnight Sweetheart Goodnight
Goodnight Sweetheart Goodnight
Stormy Weather
The Spaniels
Stormy Weather
Stormy Weather
Goodnight Sweetheart
The Spaniels
Goodnight Sweetheart
Goodnight Sweetheart
Goodnite Sweetheart, Goodnite
The Spaniels
Goodnite Sweetheart, Goodnite
Goodnite Sweetheart, Goodnite
Baby It's You
The Spaniels
Baby It's You
Baby It's You
Goodnite, Sweetheart, Goodnite
Calvin Carter and James "Pookie" Hudson & The Spaniels
Goodnite, Sweetheart, Goodnite
Goodnite, Sweetheart, Goodnite
Play it Cool (3:00)
The Spaniels
Play it Cool (3:00)
Play it Cool (3:00)
Great Googley Moo
The Spaniels
Great Googley Moo
Great Googley Moo
