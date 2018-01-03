Ruaidri Dáll Ó CatháinIrish harpist & composer, circa 1580-1653. Born 1580. Died 1653
Ruaidri Dáll Ó Catháin
1580
Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruaidhrí Dall Ó Catháin (Rory Dall O'Cahan; possibly born c. 1580 Co. Antrim - possibly died 1653 at Eglinton Castle; fl. late 16th/early 17th century) was an Irish harper and composer.
Tabhair dom do Lamh
Tabhair dom do Lamh
Tabhair dom do Lamh
