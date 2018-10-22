Los Angeles Chamber OrchestraFormed 1968
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra
1968
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) is an American chamber orchestra based in Los Angeles, California. The LACO presents its concerts primarily at two venues, the Alex Theatre in Glendale and UCLA's Royce Hall.
Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No 3
Ottorino Respighi
Salute to the Wind (Autumn)
Virgil Thomson
Violin Concerto in E major, BWV 1042 (3rd mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Danza rustica (Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No 2)
Ottorino Respighi
Arie di corte (Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No 3)
Ottorino Respighi
The Plow that broke the plains - suite from the film score
Virgil Thomson
Concerto in C minor for violin and oboe, BWV 1060R
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ancient airs and dances for lute - suite no. 2 for small orchestra [arrs. of various composers]
Ottorino Respighi
Siciliana (Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No 3)
Ottorino Respighi
Hello Stranger
Julia Holter
Passacaglia (Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No 3)
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra
Laura soave (Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No 2)
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra
Ancient airs and dances for lute - suite no. 1 for orchestra [arrs. of various composers]
Ottorino Respighi
