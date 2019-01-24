The Nolans are an Irish girl group who formed in 1974 as The Nolan Sisters, before changing their name in 1980. They are best known for their hit single "I'm In the Mood for Dancing". Released in December 1979, the song reached number three in the UK in February 1980 and topped the Japanese charts in November 1980.

Selling over 25 million records, they are one of the world’s biggest selling girl groups. In Japan, their success was unprecedented and unachieved by any other international act. They were the very first European act to win the Tokyo Music Festival for Sexy Music and they even outsold The Beatles, selling 9 million records.

Five of the sisters, Anne, Denise, Maureen, Linda, and Bernie, became regular guest performers on numerous television shows in the UK in the 1970s and supported Frank Sinatra on his 1975 European tour.

Denise left for a solo career in 1978 and youngest sister Coleen, who had previously made occasional appearances (including appearing in the I'm In the Mood for Dancing video), became a full-time member in 1980, replacing Anne.