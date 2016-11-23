Ross Ainslie and Jarlath Henderson
Ross Ainslie and Jarlath Henderson
Hawk: Molly in the Fiddle Case / Kiss the Maid Behind the Barrel / The Hawk
Gordon
Gordon
No More!
No More!
Smeceno
Smeceno
Smeceno (James Fagan's Pick)
Smeceno (James Fagan's Pick)
DARBY GALLAGHER'S/CHORIN EL LLAGARERU/THE EAVESDROPPER
Road
Road
Look Over the Hill (and far Away)
Look Over the Hill (and far Away)
EAVESDROPPER
EAVESDROPPER
Look Over The Hill
Look Over The Hill
Hawk
Hawk
Eavesdropper: Darby Gallagher's / Chorin el Llagareru / The Eavesdropper
Something for Gordon / Irish Tune
Something for Gordon / Irish Tune
Hiya: Hiya / Fred's Advice
Hiya: Hiya / Fred's Advice
Full Moon: Full Moon Down Under / Dolina Mackay / Connie From Constantinople
Thunderstruck / Limestone
Thunderstruck / Limestone
Anyone
Anyone
Break: Break Yer Bass Drone Again / The Crackin' Fiddle
Dirty Bee: Jock Brown's 70th / Wine Shower / Dirty Bee
Old Bush: Old Bush / Jolly Tinker / Richard Dwyer's
