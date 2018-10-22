Karl BöhmAustrian conductor. Born 28 August 1894. Died 14 August 1981
Karl Böhm Biography (Wikipedia)
Karl August Leopold Böhm (28 August 1894 in Graz – 14 August 1981 in Salzburg) was an Austrian conductor. He was best known for his performances of the music of Mozart, Wagner and Richard Strauss.
Karl Böhm Tracks
Also Sprach Zarathustra
Richard Strauss
Also Sprach Zarathustra
Also Sprach Zarathustra
Concerto in E flat major for two pianos, K 365: iii. Rondo
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto in E flat major for two pianos, K 365: iii. Rondo
Concerto in E flat major for two pianos, K 365: iii. Rondo
Capriccio Op.85 - last scene
Richard Strauss
Capriccio Op.85 - last scene
Capriccio Op.85 - last scene
Ruckertlieder - Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen
Gustav Mahler
Gustav Mahler
Ruckertlieder - Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen
Ruckertlieder - Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen
Ruckertlieder - Blicke mir nicht in die Lieder
Gustav Mahler
Gustav Mahler
Ruckertlieder - Blicke mir nicht in die Lieder
Ruckertlieder - Blicke mir nicht in die Lieder
Ruckertlieder - Ich atmet' einen linden Duft
Gustav Mahler
Gustav Mahler
Ruckertlieder - Ich atmet' einen linden Duft
Ruckertlieder - Ich atmet' einen linden Duft
Ruckertlieder - Um Mitternacht
Gustav Mahler
Gustav Mahler
Ruckertlieder - Um Mitternacht
Ruckertlieder - Um Mitternacht
Tristan und Isolde (Act 3: Mild und Leise)
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Tristan und Isolde (Act 3: Mild und Leise)
Tristan und Isolde (Act 3: Mild und Leise)
Ah scostati!...Smanie implacabili (Così fan tutte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ah scostati!...Smanie implacabili (Così fan tutte)
Ah scostati!...Smanie implacabili (Così fan tutte)
Carnival of the Animals: The Aquarium
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Carnival of the Animals: The Aquarium
Carnival of the Animals: The Aquarium
The Flying Dutchman (Wie aus der Ferne langst vergang'ner Zeiten)
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
The Flying Dutchman (Wie aus der Ferne langst vergang'ner Zeiten)
The Flying Dutchman (Wie aus der Ferne langst vergang'ner Zeiten)
Gotterdammerung (final scene)
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung (final scene)
Gotterdammerung (final scene)
Concerto for flute, harp and orchestra, K.299 (1st mvt: Allegro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto for flute, harp and orchestra, K.299 (1st mvt: Allegro)
Concerto for flute, harp and orchestra, K.299 (1st mvt: Allegro)
Porgi, Amor...(Le nozze di Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Porgi, Amor...(Le nozze di Figaro)
Porgi, Amor...(Le nozze di Figaro)
Die Fledermaus - Klänge der Heimat
Johann Strauss II
Die Fledermaus - Klänge der Heimat
Die Fledermaus - Klänge der Heimat
Requiem (K. 626) in D minor; Lacrimosa
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem (K. 626) in D minor; Lacrimosa
Requiem (K. 626) in D minor; Lacrimosa
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Le nozze di Figaro Act 4
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le nozze di Figaro Act 4
Le nozze di Figaro Act 4
Also Sprach Zarathustra (Introduction)
Richard Strauss
Richard Strauss
Also Sprach Zarathustra (Introduction)
Also Sprach Zarathustra (Introduction)
Tristan Und Isolde - 'Mild und leise wie er lächelt'
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Tristan Und Isolde - 'Mild und leise wie er lächelt'
Tristan Und Isolde - 'Mild und leise wie er lächelt'
Tristan Und Isolde -'Einsam in der Nacht'
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Tristan Und Isolde -'Einsam in der Nacht'
Tristan Und Isolde -'Einsam in der Nacht'
Tristan Und Isolde - 'O sink hernieder, Nacht der Liebe'
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Tristan Und Isolde - 'O sink hernieder, Nacht der Liebe'
Tristan Und Isolde - 'O sink hernieder, Nacht der Liebe'
Tristan und Isolde: Act 2, 'O sink hernieder, Nacht der Liebe'
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Tristan und Isolde: Act 2, 'O sink hernieder, Nacht der Liebe'
Tristan und Isolde: Act 2, 'O sink hernieder, Nacht der Liebe'
Symphony No.5 in B Flat, D. 485, I: Allegro
Franz Schubert
Franz Schubert
Symphony No.5 in B Flat, D. 485, I: Allegro
Symphony No.5 in B Flat, D. 485, I: Allegro
Also sprach Zarathustra
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
Also sprach Zarathustra
Also sprach Zarathustra
Symphony No 6 in F major, Op 68, 'Pastoral' (5th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 6 in F major, Op 68, 'Pastoral' (5th mvt)
Symphony No 6 in F major, Op 68, 'Pastoral' (5th mvt)
Così fan tutte (Overture)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Così fan tutte (Overture)
Così fan tutte (Overture)
Le Nozze di Figaro - Sull' aria...che soave zefiretto
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le Nozze di Figaro - Sull' aria...che soave zefiretto
Le Nozze di Figaro - Sull' aria...che soave zefiretto
Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja (The Magic Flute)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja (The Magic Flute)
Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja (The Magic Flute)
Tristan and Isolde, Act 3 - Liebestod
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Tristan and Isolde, Act 3 - Liebestod
Tristan and Isolde, Act 3 - Liebestod
Symphony No 5 in B flat major, D 485 (1st mvt)
Franz Schubert
Franz Schubert
Symphony No 5 in B flat major, D 485 (1st mvt)
Symphony No 5 in B flat major, D 485 (1st mvt)
Lacrimosa (Requiem in D minor, K 626)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Lacrimosa (Requiem in D minor, K 626)
Lacrimosa (Requiem in D minor, K 626)
Le Nozze Di Figaro - Opera In 4 Acts K.492
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le Nozze Di Figaro - Opera In 4 Acts K.492
Le Nozze Di Figaro - Opera In 4 Acts K.492
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Che soave zeffiretto (Le Nozze di Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Che soave zeffiretto (Le Nozze di Figaro)
Che soave zeffiretto (Le Nozze di Figaro)
Die Zauberflote...(K.620), Act 2 sc.29; Pa- pa- pa- [Papageno, Papagena]
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Zauberflote...(K.620), Act 2 sc.29; Pa- pa- pa- [Papageno, Papagena]
Die Zauberflote...(K.620), Act 2 sc.29; Pa- pa- pa- [Papageno, Papagena]
Aquarium; The Swan (Carnival of the Animals)
Camille (1835 - 1921) Saint-Saens, Aloys Kontarsky, Alfons Kontarsky, Vienna Philharmonic & Karl Böhm
Aquarium; The Swan (Carnival of the Animals)
Aquarium; The Swan (Carnival of the Animals)
Giulio Cesare in Egitto: Tu la mia stella sei
George Frideric Handel
Giulio Cesare in Egitto: Tu la mia stella sei
Giulio Cesare in Egitto: Tu la mia stella sei
The Marriage of Figaro Duettino-Sull Aria
Orchester der Deutschen Oper Berlin
The Marriage of Figaro Duettino-Sull Aria
The Marriage of Figaro Duettino-Sull Aria
Flute Concerto No 1 in G, K313
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Flute Concerto No 1 in G, K313
Flute Concerto No 1 in G, K313
Die schweigsame Frau (The Silent Woman), Op. 80 - Act 3
Richard Strauss
Richard Strauss
Die schweigsame Frau (The Silent Woman), Op. 80 - Act 3
Die schweigsame Frau (The Silent Woman), Op. 80 - Act 3
Das Rheingold (conclusion)
Richard Wagner
Das Rheingold (conclusion)
Das Rheingold (conclusion)
Strauss Annen-Polka OP117
karl Bohm and Wiener
Strauss Annen-Polka OP117
Strauss Annen-Polka OP117
Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche
Richard Strauss
Richard Strauss
Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche
Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche
