Horst LaubenthalBorn 8 March 1939
Horst Laubenthal
1939-03-08
Horst Laubenthal Tracks
Beethoven: Fidelio: Mir Ist So Wunderbar
Helga Dernesch
Mass in C major K.115, E.C2, attrib. WA Mozart - Agnus Dei
Berlin Cathedral Choir, Leopold Mozart, Arleen Augér, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gabriele Schreckenbach, Horst Laubenthal, Barry McDaniel & Roland Bader
Mass in C major K.115, E.C2, attrib. WA Mozart - Benedictus
Berlin Cathedral Choir, Leopold Mozart, Arleen Augér, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gabriele Schreckenbach, Horst Laubenthal, Barry McDaniel & Roland Bader
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-05T13:11:08
5
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
