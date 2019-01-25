Tim van Berkestijn, better known by his stage name Benny Sings, is a Dutch pop artist who has released albums on the Dox label. Since 2003, he has produced four studio albums and one live album. His third album, "Benny. . . at Home", has met critical acclaim outside of the Netherlands. Benny Sings has been invited to perform on Radio Nova.

Benny was born in 1977. He grew up in the town of Dordrecht in the Netherlands, where he founded his first band, The Loveboat, whilst in high school. Benny went to the Royal Conservatory in The Hague where he studied sonology.

Michael Franks was a major influence on Benny's music.

Since 1999, Benny has been playing the bass in the hip-hop band Abstract Dialect and composing and producing with the soul band Heavenly Social, featuring Miss Dee. Additionally he is a part of the Dutch-language hip-hop collective, De Toffen.