The Talks are a reggae and ska inspired band, originating from Kingston upon Hull, England. Formed in 2006, the band consists of Patrick Pretorius on Vocals, Guitar and Saxophone, Jody Moore on Guitar, Keyboards and vocals, Iain Allen on Bass Guitar and vocals, and Richard 'Titch' Lovelock on Drums and Sampler. In 2012 the band collaborated with Neville Staple of The Specials on the track 'Can Stand the Rain'. In 2013 the band received attention for their protest against unfair pay for 'local' acts and artists, sparking debate over the issue, and the start of the 'Musicians Charter'. Described as a bill of rights, attempting to ensure fair pay and working conditions for performing musicians.