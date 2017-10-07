The TalksSka band from UK. Formed August 2006
The Talks
2006-08
The Talks Biography (Wikipedia)
The Talks are a reggae and ska inspired band, originating from Kingston upon Hull, England. Formed in 2006, the band consists of Patrick Pretorius on Vocals, Guitar and Saxophone, Jody Moore on Guitar, Keyboards and vocals, Iain Allen on Bass Guitar and vocals, and Richard 'Titch' Lovelock on Drums and Sampler. In 2012 the band collaborated with Neville Staple of The Specials on the track 'Can Stand the Rain'. In 2013 the band received attention for their protest against unfair pay for 'local' acts and artists, sparking debate over the issue, and the start of the 'Musicians Charter'. Described as a bill of rights, attempting to ensure fair pay and working conditions for performing musicians.
The Talks Tracks
Boys Toys
Boys Toys
Last played on
Tear Us Apart
Radio
Radio
Last played on
Hacks
Hacks
Last played on
All In A Day
All In A Day
Last played on
Fire
Fire
Last played on
Light Up
Light Up
Last played on
Ceasefire ft iTCH
DON'T LOOK BEHIND YOU
DON'T LOOK BEHIND YOU
Last played on
Can Stand The Rain
Life In Colour
Friday Night
Friday Night
Last played on
Not Tonight
Not Tonight
Last played on
