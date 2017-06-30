Richard Woitach (born 1936) is an American conductor, pianist, and composer. In 1959, after studying music at the Eastman School of Music, Woitach jointed the Metropolitan Opera in New York City and served as a staff conductor there until 1997. In 1981, he collaborated with Canadian operatic soprano Teresa Stratas to record The Unknown Kurt Weill, a landmark Nonesuch record that introduced unpublished songs of German composer Kurt Weill and for which Woitach received a Grammy nomination in 1982. Woitach also was a long time collaborator with Canadian heldentenor Jon Vickers, where Woitach accompanied Vickers on the piano in several recorded recitals in both Canada and New York City. Woitach lives with his wife soprano Jeryl Metz in the Upper West Side of New York City.