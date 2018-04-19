Wintersleep
Wintersleep Biography (Wikipedia)
Wintersleep is a Canadian indie rock band based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The band received a Juno Award in 2008. In 2016 the members of Wintersleep are Paul Murphy, Loel Campbell, and Tim D'Eon.
Wintersleep Tracks
Weighty Ghost
Wintersleep
Weighty Ghost
Weighty Ghost
Amerika
Wintersleep
Amerika
Amerika
New Inheritors
Wintersleep
New Inheritors
New Inheritors
Archaeologists
Wintersleep
Archaeologists
Archaeologists
Nothing Is Anything Without You
Wintersleep
Nothing Is Anything Without You
Resuscitate
Wintersleep
Resuscitate
Resuscitate
Baltic
Wintersleep
Baltic
Baltic
Smoke
Wintersleep
Smoke
Smoke
In Came the Flood
Wintersleep
In Came the Flood
In Came the Flood
Preservation
Wintersleep
Preservation
Preservation
Trace Decay
Wintersleep
Trace Decay
Trace Decay
