Cadell Ramsey (born 27 March 1997), better known by his stage name GHSTLY XXVII and formerly as Ghostly, is an English grime MC and producer from Acton, West London. He has appeared on BBC Radio 1Xtra, as well as pirate radio stations such as Deja Vu FM, Mode FM and Rinse FM.
On Sight (feat. Flowdan, GHSTLY XXVII & Nasty Jack)
Spenshell
Trust Dub
GHSTLY XXVII
Trust
GHSTLY XXVII
Blackout (feat. GHSTLY XXVII & Nasty Jack)
Flowdan
Clean
GHSTLY XXVII
Kill Confirmed
GHSTLY XXVII
Arsene Wenger (feat. Hughwizzy, GHSTLY XXVII, Tizzy, Discarda & Brotherhood)
Reece West
3310
GHSTLY XXVII
In Ere (feat. GHSTLY XXVII)
DJ Cable
A40
GHSTLY XXVII
Arrogant Stance
AJ Tracey
Arrogant Stance (ESki Thug) (feat. AJ Tracey, PK, Saint, Lyrical Strally, Big Zuu, Kwam, Darkos, Nico Lindsay, Elf Kid, Hilts & GHSTLY XXVII)
Darkness
Bits
GHSTLY XXVII
Bits (Spooky Special)
GHSTLY XXVII
