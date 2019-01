Cadell Ramsey (born 27 March 1997), better known by his stage name GHSTLY XXVII and formerly as Ghostly, is an English grime MC and producer from Acton, West London. He has appeared on BBC Radio 1Xtra, as well as pirate radio stations such as Deja Vu FM, Mode FM and Rinse FM.

