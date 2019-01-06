Franck PourcelBorn 11 August 1913. Died 12 November 2000
Franck Pourcel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1913-08-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cda5aa5a-5de6-4958-b7c2-5a54c67ff672
Franck Pourcel Biography (Wikipedia)
Franck Pourcel (14 August 1913 – 12 November 2000) was a French composer, arranger and conductor of popular music and classical music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Franck Pourcel Tracks
Sort by
Love me tender
Franck Pourcel
Love me tender
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love me tender
Last played on
Francais Francais
Franck Pourcel
Francais Francais
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Francais Francais
Last played on
I Want to Be Happy
Franck Pourcel
I Want to Be Happy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want to Be Happy
Last played on
Tales from the Vienna Woods
Johann Strauss II
Tales from the Vienna Woods
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Tales from the Vienna Woods
Orchestra
Last played on
Under The Bridges Of Paris
Franck Pourcel
Under The Bridges Of Paris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Under The Bridges Of Paris
Last played on
SOUS LES PONTS DE PARIS
Franck Pourcel
SOUS LES PONTS DE PARIS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Still Of The Night
Franck Pourcel
In The Still Of The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Still Of The Night
Last played on
Un Homme Une Femme
Franck Pourcel
Un Homme Une Femme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vivaldi I Love You
Franck Pourcel
Vivaldi I Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vivaldi I Love You
Last played on
True love
Franck Pourcel
True love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
True love
Last played on
Franck Pourcel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist