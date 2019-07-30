Evan Cranley
Evan Cranley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cda46343-7b52-4661-bcdb-790d2fc03db3
Evan Cranley Biography (Wikipedia)
Evan Cranley is a Canadian musician based in Montreal, Quebec. He records with the bands Stars and Broken Social Scene, although he considered joining the band Metric before finally joining Stars.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Evan Cranley Tracks
Sort by
Doctor Blind
Evan Cranley
Doctor Blind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1f5.jpglink
Doctor Blind
Last played on
Back to artist