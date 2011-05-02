U.S. Christmas is a psychedelic rock band from Marion, North Carolina, founded in 2002. After Neurosis guitarist/vocalist Scott Kelly heard their debut album Salt The Wound, he signed the band to Neurot Recordings, the label he owns with fellow Neurosis members.[citation needed] Their sound features elements of Americana, sludge metal, psychedelic rock, space rock and folk.

The first two albums focused on the repetition of distorted riffs - many of the songs off Eat The Low Dogs feature only a handful of them. The follow up, Run Thick In The Night had a broader sonic palette, with violinist Megham Mulhearn added to the band, along with Hall using more clean singing. The record was produced by Sanford Parker of Minsk, while the artwork was created by renowned artist Jeremy Clark, a.k.a. Hush. The follow up to this record was a 40-minute single-song album, The Valley Path, which received critical acclaim and was chosen as the Album of the Day on Roadburn's website. They have supported the likes of Yob and Neurosis.