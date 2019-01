Nico Muhly (born August 26, 1981) is an American contemporary classical music composer and arranger who has worked and recorded with both classical and pop musicians. He currently lives in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan, in New York City. He is a member of the Icelandic music collective/recording label Bedroom Community.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia