Billy HartUS jazz drummer aka "Jabali" Billy Hart. Born 29 November 1940
Billy Hart
1940-11-29
Billy Hart Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Hart (born November 29, 1940) is an American jazz drummer and educator.
Farewell Mulgrew
The Cookers
Farewell Mulgrew
Farewell Mulgrew
Now's The Time
Ray Drummond
Now's The Time
Now's The Time
Dearth of a Nation
Jimmy Knepper
Dearth of a Nation
Dearth of a Nation
Just one of those things
Stan Getz
Just one of those things
Just one of those things
Song
Bob Stenson, Charles Lloyd, Anders Jormin & Billy Hart
Song
Song
Song for Balkis
Billy Hart
Song for Balkis
Song for Balkis
Tolli's Dance
Billy Hart
Tolli's Dance
Tolli's Dance
Ohnedaruth
Billy Hart
Ohnedaruth
Ohnedaruth
