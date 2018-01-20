Amorphous AndrogynousFormed 1992
Amorphous Androgynous
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd965133-e2ba-41bc-8659-f74b1f88aad3
Amorphous Androgynous Tracks
Sort by
Liquid Insects
Amorphous Androgynous
Liquid Insects
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Liquid Insects
Last played on
Mountain Goat
Amorphous Androgynous
Mountain Goat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mountain Goat
Last played on
All Is Harvest
Amorphous Androgynous
All Is Harvest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Is Harvest
Last played on
Go Tell It To The Trees, Egghead
Amorphous Androgynous
Go Tell It To The Trees, Egghead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go Tell It To The Trees, Egghead
Last played on
Ode (Summer Is Leaving Me Behind) (Amorphous Androgynous Remix)
Syd Arthur
Ode (Summer Is Leaving Me Behind) (Amorphous Androgynous Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg5v4.jpglink
Ode (Summer Is Leaving Me Behind) (Amorphous Androgynous Remix)
Last played on
Vvasp
Amorphous Androgynous
Vvasp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vvasp
Last played on
Yes My Brother (You've Gotta Turn Yourself Around)
Amorphous Androgynous
Yes My Brother (You've Gotta Turn Yourself Around)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yes My Brother (You've Gotta Turn Yourself Around)
Last played on
Elysian Feels
Amorphous Androgynous
Elysian Feels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elysian Feels
Last played on
Swab
Amorphous Androgynous
Swab
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swab
Last played on
The Witchfinder
Amorphous Androgynous
The Witchfinder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Witchfinder
Last played on
Indian Swing
Amorphous Androgynous
Indian Swing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Indian Swing
Last played on
Playlists featuring Amorphous Androgynous
Amorphous Androgynous Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist