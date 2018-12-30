Letherette
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049qvsf.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd949939-d9f5-439f-b0aa-be08aa96c20f
Letherette Biography (Wikipedia)
Letherette is an electronic music production duo, consisting of Richard Roberts and Andrew Harber. They released their debut album Letherette through their current label Ninja Tune in 2013, and have previously released material on Ho Tep Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Letherette Tracks
Sort by
Shanel
Letherette
Shanel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
Shanel
Last played on
You Like To Dance
Letherette
You Like To Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
You Like To Dance
Last played on
After 8
Letherette
After 8
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
After 8
Last played on
Pianto
Letherette
Pianto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
Pianto
Last played on
Fresh & Clean
Letherette
Fresh & Clean
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
Frsh Clean
Letherette
Frsh Clean
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
Frsh Clean
Last played on
Bala Berries
Letherette
Bala Berries
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
Bala Berries
Last played on
Villim
Letherette
Villim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
Villim
Last played on
Give My Love
Letherette
Give My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
Give My Love
Last played on
Side Fade
Letherette
Side Fade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
Side Fade
Last played on
Warstones
Letherette
Warstones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
Warstones
Last played on
Suzette
Letherette
Suzette
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
Suzette
Last played on
Cartoon
Letherette
Cartoon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
Cartoon
Last played on
Sweeter
Letherette
Sweeter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
Sweeter
Last played on
Ruffamuss
Letherette
Ruffamuss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
Ruffamuss
Last played on
After Dawn
Letherette
After Dawn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
After Dawn
Last played on
Triosys
Letherette
Triosys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
Triosys
Last played on
Momma (feat. Rejjie Snow)
Letherette
Momma (feat. Rejjie Snow)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
Momma (feat. Rejjie Snow)
Last played on
Rich & Dan
Letherette
Rich & Dan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
Rich & Dan
Last played on
Maybe
Letherette
Maybe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
Maybe
Last played on
Don't Think About Me
Letherette
Don't Think About Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
Don't Think About Me
Last played on
Rayon
Letherette
Rayon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
Rayon
Last played on
Without You
Letherette
Without You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
Without You
Last played on
Look No More
Letherette
Look No More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qvsf.jpglink
Look No More
Last played on
Playlists featuring Letherette
Letherette Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist