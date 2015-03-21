MahwashBorn 1947
Mahwash
1947
Mahwash Biography (Wikipedia)
Ustad Farida Mahwash (born Farida Gulali Ayubi, Persian: فریده مهوش in 1947, Kabul, Afghanistan) commonly referred to as Ustad Mahwash (Afghan: استاد مهوش) is a singer and voice of Afghanistan. She was the first woman (as of 2013) to have been conferred the honorary title of "Ustad" (meaning Master or Maestra in Dari) in 1977. She currently lives in Fremont, California, US; and tours the world with her latest all star ensemble Voices of Afghanistan.
Naghma E Kaboli
Gar Konad Saheb-E-Man (extract)
Mola Mamad Djan
