1972-04-26
Nikolai Lugansky Biography (Wikipedia)
Nikolai Lugansky (Russian: Никола́й Льво́вич Луга́нский; born 26 April 1972) is a Russian pianist.
Prelude No 18 in B Flat Minor
Frédéric Chopin
Prelude No 18 in B Flat Minor
Moments musicaux, Op.16 - No.6 in C minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
Moments musicaux, Op.16 - No.6 in C minor
Libertango
Astor Piazzolla
Libertango
Suite No 2 Op 17
Sergei Rachmaninov
Suite No 2 Op 17
Suite No 1 Op 5
Sergei Rachmaninov
Suite No 1 Op 5
Toccata in C major, Op 7
Robert Schumann
Toccata in C major, Op 7
L'Isle joyeuse
Claude Debussy
L'Isle joyeuse
Prelude in B flat major, Op.23 no.2
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prelude in B flat major, Op.23 no.2
Etudes d'execution transcendante for piano, S.139 - No.5 in B flat: Feux-follets
Franz Liszt
Etudes d'execution transcendante for piano, S.139 - No.5 in B flat: Feux-follets
Images for Piano, Book 2
Claude Debussy
Images for Piano, Book 2
Jardins sous la pluie
Claude Debussy
Jardins sous la pluie
Transcendental Study No 5 in B flat major, 'Feux-follets'
Franz Liszt
Transcendental Study No 5 in B flat major, 'Feux-follets'
Prelude in C sharp minor, Op 3 No 2 (Morceaux de fantaisie)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prelude in C sharp minor, Op 3 No 2 (Morceaux de fantaisie)
5 Morceaux de fantaisie for piano (Op.3): no.2; Prelude in C sharp minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
5 Morceaux de fantaisie for piano (Op.3): no.2; Prelude in C sharp minor
Variations on a Theme of Corelli, Op 42
Sergei Rachmaninov
Variations on a Theme of Corelli, Op 42
The Seasons: No. 8 in B minor, August, the Harvest
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Seasons: No. 8 in B minor, August, the Harvest
Prelude in F sharp minor, Op 23 No 1
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prelude in F sharp minor, Op 23 No 1
Transcendental Study No 12 in B flat minor, 'Chasse-neige'
Franz Liszt
Transcendental Study No 12 in B flat minor, 'Chasse-neige'
Nocturne in E major, Op 62 No 2
Frédéric Chopin
Nocturne in E major, Op 62 No 2
Prelude in A major, Op 28 No 7
Frédéric Chopin
Prelude in A major, Op 28 No 7
Prelude in G flat major, Op 23 No 10
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prelude in G flat major, Op 23 No 10
10 preludes Op.23
Sergei Rachmaninov
10 preludes Op.23
Extracts from the seasons Op.37b
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Extracts from the seasons Op.37b
3 Mazurkas Op.50
Frédéric Chopin
3 Mazurkas Op.50
10 Preludes, Op. 23: No. 8. Allegro vivace in A-Flat Major
Sergei Rachmaninov
10 Preludes, Op. 23: No. 8. Allegro vivace in A-Flat Major
Etude-tableau in G minor (Op.33 No.8)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Etude-tableau in G minor (Op.33 No.8)
Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor (Proms 2015)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor (Proms 2015)
Prelude Op.28 No.5
Frédéric Chopin
Prelude Op.28 No.5
Prélude, Op. 28 No.11 In B
Frédéric Chopin
Prélude, Op. 28 No.11 In B
July (from The Seasons)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
July (from The Seasons)
Isolde's Liebestod transc for piano
Richard Wagner
Isolde's Liebestod transc for piano
6
Mar
2019
Nikolai Lugansky, Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra and Vasily Petrenko
St David's Hall, Cardiff, UK
7
Mar
2019
Nikolai Lugansky, Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra and Vasily Petrenko
Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK
8
Mar
2019
Nikolai Lugansky, Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra and Vasily Petrenko
Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK
9
Mar
2019
Nikolai Lugansky, Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra and Vasily Petrenko
Leeds Town Hall, Leeds, UK
10
Mar
2019
Nikolai Lugansky, Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra and Vasily Petrenko
Sage Gateshead, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Proms 2015: Prom 70: Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov & Rimsky-Korsakov
Royal Albert Hall
2015-09-07T13:38:04
7
Sep
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 70: Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov & Rimsky-Korsakov
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 27: Naresh Sohal, Rachmaninov & Tchaikovsky
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-02T13:38:04
2
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 27: Naresh Sohal, Rachmaninov & Tchaikovsky
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-18T13:38:04
18
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-30T13:38:04
30
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
2006-08-23T13:38:04
23
Aug
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
