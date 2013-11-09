Christopher HollandBorn 18 September 1966
Christopher Holland
1966-09-18
Christopher Holland Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher William Holland (born 18 September 1966) is an English keyboard player, singer and songwriter. He is the younger brother of pianist and band-leader Jools Holland and is the twin of Richard Edward Holland, a professional drummer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christopher Holland Tracks
Mother's Song
Christopher Holland
Mother's Song
Mother's Song
Last played on
The Pig
Christopher Holland
The Pig
The Pig
Last played on
Funky Pretty
Christopher Holland
Funky Pretty
Funky Pretty
Last played on
Run Wild, Run Free
Christopher Holland
Run Wild, Run Free
Run Wild, Run Free
Last played on
Feel So Good
Christopher Holland
Feel So Good
Feel So Good
Last played on
Run Wild And Free
Christopher Holland
Run Wild And Free
Run Wild And Free
Last played on
Spread Love
Christopher Holland
Spread Love
Spread Love
Last played on
Funny Feeling
Christopher Holland
Funny Feeling
Funny Feeling
Last played on
Christopher Holland Links
