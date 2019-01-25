José GonzálezIndie folk singer-songwriter and guitarist. Born 31 July 1978
José González
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bql48.jpg
1978-07-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd8c5019-5d75-4d5c-bc28-e1e26a7dd5c8
José González Biography (Wikipedia)
José Gabriel González (born 31 July 1978) is a Swedish-Argentinian indie folk singer-songwriter and guitarist from Gothenburg, Sweden. González is also a member of the band Junip, along with Tobias Winterkorn.
José González Tracks
Crosses
Crosses
Last played on
Stories We Build, Stories We Tell
Stories We Build, Stories We Tell
Last played on
Heartbeats
Heartbeats
Last played on
Hand On Your Heart
Hand On Your Heart
Last played on
This Is How We Walk On The Moon
This Is How We Walk On The Moon
Last played on
Every Age
Every Age
Last played on
With the Ink of a Ghost
With the Ink of a Ghost
Last played on
Teardrops - Summer Sundae 2006
Teardrops - Summer Sundae 2006
Hand On Your Heart - Summer Sundae 2006
Small Town Boy - Summer Sundae 2006
Small Town Boy - Summer Sundae 2006
Lovestain - Summer Sundae 2006
Lovestain - Summer Sundae 2006
Stay In The Shade - Summer Sundae 2006
All You Deliver - Summer Sundae 2006
All You Deliver - Summer Sundae 2006
Crosses - Summer Sundae 2006
Crosses - Summer Sundae 2006
Heartbeats - Summer Sundae 2006
Heartbeats - Summer Sundae 2006
Sugestions - Summer Sundae 2006
Sugestions - Summer Sundae 2006
Hints - Summer Sundae 2006
Hints - Summer Sundae 2006
Music On My Teeth
Music On My Teeth
Last played on
Leaf off/ The Cave
Leaf off/ The Cave
Last played on
Cello Song
Cello Song
Last played on
Stay Alive
Stay Alive
Last played on
The Nest
The Nest
Last played on
Cycling Trivialities
