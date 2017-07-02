Emeritus Professor Michael Atherton is an Australian musician, composer, academic and author (born 17 February 1950). Michael Atherton was born in Liverpool, England, of Irish, Welsh and German descent - eldest of five children. His family migrated from England to Australia in 1965 first living in Bunnerong Migrant Hostel, NSW, where he taught himself to play guitar, formed bands and played football with friends of British, Greek and Italian background.