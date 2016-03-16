Lloyd "Skip" MartinBorn 14 May 1916. Died 12 February 1976
Lloyd "Skip" Martin
Lloyd "Skip" Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
Lloyd Vernon "Skip" Martin (May 14, 1916, in Robinson, Illinois – February 12, 1976, in Los Angeles, California) was an American jazz saxophonist, clarinetist, and music arranger.
Lloyd "Skip" Martin Tracks
